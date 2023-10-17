Bigg Boss Tamil 7: 3rd Week Voting Trends

Bigg Boss Tamil voting trends: It has been more than two weeks since the new season of Tamil Bigg Boss went on air. The show has been entertaining the viewers. Last week, there was no elimination in Bigg Boss Tamil season 7.

Bigg Boss Tamil nominated contestants

The nominated contestants for the week are these: Pradeep, Nixen, Aishu, Manichandra, Vichitra, Vickram, Maya, Vijay Varma, Akshaya and Vinusha.

The top-most and safest contestants from this week are: Pradeep, Nien, Aishu and Manichandra, who are leading in the top position in unofficial polls.

The remaining contestants are in the danger zone with a low vote percentage.

According to reports, Vijay Varma and Akshaya are at the bottom place. There is a chance for these two contestants to face the axe this weekend.