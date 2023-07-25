Bigg Boss OTT 2 Nominated Contestants Week 6

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT season 2 is making loud noises on social media for multiple reasons. Thanks to wild card contestant Elvish Yadav for entertaining the viewers be it with his fights or taking a stand against his friends.

BB OTT updates

Last week, there was a double elimination in Bigg Boss OTT 2, Falaq Naaz and Jad Hadid were evicted from the house. Currently, the show is in its sixth week.

BB OTT nominated contestants

Aashika Bhatia and Manisha Rani have been nominated for sixth-week elimination. Only two persons have been nominated for this week's elimination. It is too easy to predict that Aashika Bhatia might get evicted from the show.

Will Aashika really get eliminated from the show or not is yet to be seen.

Also Read: Meet Top 3 Confirmed Contestants Of BB OTT 2

