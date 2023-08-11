Bigg Boss OTT 2 Latest Voting Trends, Check Who Is Leading

Bigg Boss OTT season 2, which is hosted by Salman Khan, is all set to end on August 14, 2023. After Jiya Shankar's eviction, the top five finalists Elvish, Abhishek, Manisha, Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhruve are in the race for the trophy.

Since Wednesday night, the voting lines have been for the five finalists of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Do you know who is leading in the final voting of BB OTT 2? Any wild guesses? Your guess is as good as mine.

Yes, Elvish Yadav is leading in the top position, followed by Fukra and Manisha Rani. Elvish is getting massive votes from the fans because he secured the top number position since the voting lines opened. Looks like Elvish will be the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Abhishek Malhan will be the first runner-up of the show.

For sure, Pooja and Bebika will get evicted from the show on the final day. Have a look at the tweet to see who is leading in the final voting of Bigg Boss OTT 2:



