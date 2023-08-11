BB OTT 2 Viewers Predict Winner, Runner Up 

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is finale week. The five contestants right from Elvish to Pooja Bhatt are giving stiff competition to each other. They are often discussing deserving winners of BB OTT 2 in the house.

Bigg Boss viewers are pretty excited to know which contestant will lift the trophy of Bigg Boss OTT 2. BB fans and viewers are having debates about the winner of the ongoing season. Jiya Shankar was the recent one who got eliminated from the show.

Elvish, Fukra, Manisha, Pooja and Bebika are in the final race. The grand finale is going to be held on August 13, 2023.

The buzz on social media suggests that Elvish Yadav will lift the trophy of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Fukra and Manisha Rani are the first and second runners-up of the show, respectively. In unofficial polls, Abhishek Malhan is leading in the top position with the highest voting percentage.

Let us know who is your BB OTT 2 winner. Elvish or Fukra? Comment below.

