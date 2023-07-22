Bigg Boss OTT 2 Double Elimination Confirmed Week 5

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 show makers might be planning something serious for the housemates and the viewers. Yes, what you read is right. It has been more than two weeks since the elimination has taken place in the Bigg Boss house.

We have learnt from our sources that Bigg Boss makers show makers are planning for double elimination in the house.

Jiya Shankar, Elvish, Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev, Aashika Bhatia and Falaq Naaz have been nominated for this week's elimination. If the show organisers plan for double elimination, then, Aashika and Falaq Naaz might get evicted from the house as these two contestants are in a danger zone with a low percentage of votes.

Who do you think will get evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 2 during the fifth week of elimination?

Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for Bigg Boss OTT 2 updates.

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT Week 5 Closing Voting Trends

