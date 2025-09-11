Bigg Boss 9 Telugu: Sanjana Galrani Crowned First Captain of the Season?

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu has its first captain, and it is none other than Sanjana Galrani. The latest promo has confirmed her new role, marking the first major turning point of the season. With this move, Sanjana has not only claimed an early advantage but also sent a strong message to her fellow contestants.

Right from the opening days, Sanjana has managed to stand apart with her clever approach. She did not rush into loud arguments or unnecessary clashes. Instead, she observed the dynamics inside the house, understood where the weaknesses lay, and made her moves at the right time. This calm yet calculated method has now resulted in her becoming the first captain of the season.

Fans have been quick to react, celebrating her captaincy across social media. Many are praising her for using both charm and intelligence to secure a position that often sets the tone for the weeks to come. Unlike contestants who rely solely on popularity, Sanjana has shown that a well thought out strategy can be just as powerful in the Bigg Boss house.

The first captaincy is not just about wearing the badge, it is about establishing authority and shaping the environment of the house. With Sanjana taking charge, expectations are high that she will bring discipline, energy and a sharp game sense to her new role.

As the first captain of Bigg Boss 9 Telugu, Sanjana Galrani has already proven that she is here to play the long game, and her journey is only getting started.

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