Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Nominations Week 6: Who are in the Danger Zone?

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has entered its sixth week, and the nominations have once again stirred fresh drama in the house. This week, six contestants are in danger of eviction: Ramu Rathod, Thanuja Puttaswamy, Bharani Shankar, Suman Shetty, Demon Pavan, and Divya Velamuri. With emotions running high and alliances shifting, this week’s nominations are being closely watched by fans.

Thanuja and Bharani remain at the center of attention. Their emotional bond has been one of the most talked-about aspects of the season. However, that very connection could work against them this time, as other housemates question the favoritism and emotional dependency in their dynamic. Bharani, who has faced nomination before, will be determined to stay strong and maintain his public appeal.

Demon Pavan continues to be one of the most polarizing figures in the house. His outspoken personality and frequent clashes have kept him in the spotlight. While his boldness has earned him fans, it may also cost him votes if the audience feels he has crossed a line.

Ramu Rathod, Suman Shetty, and Divya Velamuri have been quieter presences so far, but their time in the danger zone could change the game. In a house that rewards visibility and emotional connection, these contestants will need to step up to prove they deserve to stay.

A major turning point this week came when Ramya Moksha used her special power to save Rithu Chowdary from nomination. The move shifted the balance of power in the house and hinted at potential new alliances.

As the competition heats up, Week 6 has become one of the most unpredictable phases of the season. Every contestant in the danger zone is fighting not just to survive but to redefine their image in front of the audience.

The upcoming weekend episode will reveal who manages to win viewer support and who will be the next to leave the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 house. Until then, the tension and speculation among fans continue to grow, setting the stage for yet another dramatic elimination round.