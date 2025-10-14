Bigg Boss 9 Telugu: Duvvada Madhuri Explodes, Ramya Moksha Plays it Smart!

The atmosphere inside Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has intensified with the arrival of six new wild-card contestants, but it is Duvvada Madhuri and Ramya Moksha who have become the center of attention after their heated confrontation in the house.

From the moment the new contestants entered during the latest “Firestorm” episode, tensions began to rise. Madhuri, known for her outspoken and fiery personality, got into a serious argument with Pawan Kalyan over kitchen duties. What began as a minor disagreement soon turned into a full-blown spat, drawing reactions from almost every contestant in the house. Madhuri’s refusal to back down set the tone for what seems to be a turbulent phase ahead.

Meanwhile, Ramya Moksha, who joined the show with a clear strategy, wasted no time in stirring the pot. She openly accused Pawan of playing a negative game because of his closeness to Rithu Chowdary, instantly reigniting old rivalries. Her calculated approach and sharp remarks made it evident that she had entered the show not just to participate but to challenge existing alliances and shake up the power balance.

Social media platforms erupted soon after the episode aired, with viewers praising the renewed intensity and unpredictability in the house. Fans have been divided between supporting Madhuri’s unapologetic attitude and admiring Ramya’s game plan, making them the most talked-about contestants of the week.

Their fiery exchanges overshadowed the entry of the other wild cards, Aysha Zeenath, Srinivasa Sai, Gaurav Gupta, and Nikhil Nair, who are still finding their footing in the game. For now, it is Madhuri and Ramya who have successfully shifted the focus and set the stage for a chaotic new phase in Bigg Boss Telugu 9.

With egos clashing, strategies evolving, and tempers flaring, the show’s energy has reached a whole new level. The coming days will reveal whether these wild cards can survive the storm they have created or end up becoming its first casualties.