Bigg Boss 19: New Romance Brewing Between Amaal Mallik and Tanya Mittal?

Bigg Boss 19 is already living up to its reputation for drama, emotions, and unexpected bonds, and one connection inside the house has caught everyone’s attention. Music composer Amaal Mallik and influencer-entrepreneur Tanya Mittal are being linked after a series of moments that fans believe signal the beginning of something special.

In a recent promo, Amaal was seen humming his track “Tere Bina” as Tanya joined him in lighthearted conversation. What followed were warm smiles, shared glances, and even subtle gestures like holding hands, which viewers quickly picked up on. Social media has since been buzzing with clips of the two, with fans even coining the nickname “AmaNya” to describe the duo.

The bond between them came under the spotlight during a tense incident when fellow contestant Nehal Chudasama accused Amaal of inappropriate behaviour. At that crucial moment, Tanya stepped in to console him, offering emotional support when he looked visibly shaken. The gesture not only calmed Amaal but also showcased a side of Tanya that resonated strongly with viewers. Amaal himself has admitted on the show that Tanya, along with Zeishan Quadri, is one of the few people who can help ease his temper during stressful times inside the house.

What makes this connection intriguing is that it has developed in a matter of days, against the backdrop of the constant pressure cooker environment that Bigg Boss is known for. Fans are debating whether this is just a close friendship forming under unusual circumstances or the early stages of romance. Whatever the case, the chemistry between Amaal and Tanya has already become one of the talking points of the season.

With the season still in its early weeks, all eyes will be on how their bond evolves. Bigg Boss has always been a space where friendships, rivalries, and even love stories find unexpected momentum, and Amaal and Tanya might just be the pair to watch this year.

Tanya Mittal and Amaal Malik are looking great, it is fun to watch them both. We wish they would sing some songs for Tanya Mittal #TanyaMittal @TANYAMITTAL 😍😍😍😍🎶🎵 pic.twitter.com/jOjx7DrsO3 — SB TANYA MITTAL 🩷♥️❤️🫰 (@sunilbopar94427) September 14, 2025