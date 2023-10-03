BBT7: Fifth Week Voting Results

Bigg Boss Telugu season 7 contestants are failing to impress the viewers. The show has been described as the worst season ever in the history of Bigg Boss Telugu. Last week, Rathika Rose was evicted from the show.

Bigg Boss Telugu voting trends

After a series of eliminations in the Bigg Boss house, a few of the housemates- Amardeep, Yawar, Gowtham, Sivaji, and Priyanka have been nominated for eviction in the fifth week.

According to media reports, Priyanka and Gowtham are in the danger zone in unofficial polls. The voting graph has been changing. It is hard to predict who would get eliminated from the show this time.

