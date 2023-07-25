BB OTT 2 Week 6 Voting Trends

Bigg Boss OTT season has completed its fifth week, Jad Hadid and Falaq Naaz have been eliminated from the show in Sunday's episode. Some popular contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2- Elvish, Fukra Insaan, and Bebika Dhruve among others are providing content for the viewers. No doubt, the viewers are enjoying the fights and performances of the housemates in the house.

BB OTT Voting trends

For those who joined late to the story, only two persons have been nominated for sixth-week elimination. They are none other than Manisha Rani and wild card contestant Aashika Bhatia.

BB OTT 2 week 6 danger zone contestants

According to reports, Aashika Bhatia is in the danger zone with the least votes. Manisha Rani is a strong contestant, the show makers may not eliminate her anytime soon. Mostly, Aashika Bhatia is expected to get eliminated from the show.

