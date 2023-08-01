BB OTT 2 Mid Week Eviction: Pooja Bhatt To Leave The House?

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 contestant Pooja Bhatt's elimination has been circulating on social media for a while now. The buzz on social media suggests that Pooja Bhatt stepped into the house on a contract basis. She will be in the house for only six weeks.

BB OTT 2 mid-week eviction

Bigg Boss makers are gearing up for mid-week eviction. It is being speculated that Pooja Bhatt may get eliminated from the show. She is likely to leave the house very soon.

Pooja Bhatt hasn't been nominated for this week's elimination. Pooja Bhatt's other commitments might make her leave the show.

However, we are not so sure about Pooja Bhatt's sudden exit or elimination from the show.

We will keep you informed about the latest developments in Bigg Boss OTT 2 house including Pooja Bhatt's eviction.

