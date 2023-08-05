BB OTT 2: Elvish Scared Of Fukra, Deets Inside

Aug 05, 2023, 12:07 IST
Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants Elvish and Fukra Insaan are the strongest contestants of the ongoing season. To be honest, Fukra and Elvish are the top two finalists of the show. 

One difference between these two is that Abhishek entered the house as a contestant at the beginning of the show, while Elvish made a wild card entry in the house.

Looks like Elvish is trying to expose the game of Fukra. He has started speaking against him in the house. Here's the tweet for you for more information:

Elvish and Fukra will get massive votes from their fans in the final round as they both have a huge fan following outside of the house.

The biggest question is who will win Bigg Boss OTT 2.

