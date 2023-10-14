Ashwini Sree To Get Eliminated From Bigg Boss Telugu 7

Ashwini Sree's Elimination: Actress Ashwini Sree has tried to impress the viewers a lot during her stint in the house. Most of the show buffs seem to be not satisfied with her. She made a wild card entry into Bigg Boss Telugu 7 recently.

Ashwini Sree was also nominated as soon as she entered the house.

Unfortunately, she is in the danger zone. Murmurs are doing the rounds that Ashwini Sree is likely to get eliminated, as she is in the danger zone.

There is a buzz that the show organisers would skip elimination this week. Will there be an elimination or not is yet to be seen.

