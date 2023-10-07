Ananya Rao Eliminated From Bigg Boss Tamil 7

It has been a week since Bigg Boss Tamil season 7 went on air. The show is hosted by actor Kamal Haasan. He is charging a fancy amount per episode to host the show.

BB Tamil 7 first week elimination

The first-week nominated contestants are- Raveena Daha, Bava Chelladurai, Ananya Rao, Aishu, Jovika Vijayakumar, Yugendran and Pradeep Antony. All the nominated contestants of the first week are safe from this week's elimination except Ananya Rao.

The buzz on social media suggests that Ananya Rao has been eliminated from the show. Ananya Rao's elimination will be confirmed with Sunday's episode. Don't miss the weekend episode.

Here are a few gorgeous pics of Ananya Rao: