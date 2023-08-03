Abhishek vs Elvish: Who Will Win Bigg Boss OTT 2?

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 is hosted by actor Salman Khan. The show is inching toward the climax. Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale to be held on August 13, 2023.

Final battle between Elvish vs Abhishek

Abhishek and Elvish are the most loved contestants by their fans and show buffs of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Last night, Abhishek won a ticket to the finale. He is the first finalist of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Elvish and Abhishek are the confirmed top two finalists. The final battle is going to be between Elvish and Abhishek.

Who will lift the trophy of Bigg Boss OTT 2? This has become a million-dollar question on social media.

