Turkey condemns Quran desecration in Denmark

Ankara, July 25 (IANS) The Turkish Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the "repeated vile attacks" against the Islamic holy book of Quran in Denmark's capital Copenhagen.

"The Danish authorities must act within the framework of their international responsibilities and take the necessary measures to prevent these heinous acts that fuel hatred against the religion of Islam and its billions of followers," the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier on Monday, two protesters from the far-right Danish group of Danske Patrioter set fire to a copy of the Quran in front of the Iraqi embassy in Copenhagen, where it held a similar demonstration days ago in protest against the Iraqis' storming of the Swedish embassy in Baghdad, Xinhua news agency reported.

The incident is the second in just a few days where protesters from an ultranationalist group have burned the Quran.

