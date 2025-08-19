Trump, Zelensky say they had good bilateral; Europeans welcome US involvement in security guarantee

New York, Aug 19 (IANS) Presidents Donald Trump of the US and Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine said they had a good bilateral meeting as they moved to a meeting with European leaders on Monday at the White House.

And, European leaders, who spoke before their meeting, expressed appreciation for one important step Trump has taken by agreeing to US involvement in a security guarantee for Ukraine in the effort to end the war.

That would ensure that Russia cannot invade Ukraine again after a settlement in the war is reached.

Zelensky said after the bilateral, "It was really good. We spoke about very sensitive points."

"We've had a very successful day thus far," he said.

"We're all working for the same goal. We want to stop the killing, get this settled."

European leaders had come to the meeting to put up a united front backing Zelensky and ensure he is not railroaded by an overbearing Trump.

The leaders at the meeting are France's President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Finland's President Alexander Stubb, European Union President Ursula von der Leyen, and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.

With Zelensky and other leaders insisting on a security guarantee, Trump, who had a summit with Russia's President Vladimir Putin on Friday, said, "I believe that in a very significant step, President Putin agreed that Russia would accept security guarantees for Ukraine."

"This is one of the key points that we need to consider, and we're going to be considering that at the table also, like, who will do what," the US President said.

He has added that he was ready for a US participation in the security guarantee, leaving open the possibility of US troops working alongside European in a peace force.

Starmer said that accepting security guarantees would be "a historic step".

Trump raised a delicate issue for the Europeans and Zelensky, the future of territories captured by Russia.

"We also need to discuss the possible exchanges of territory, taking into consideration the current line of contact," he said.

Zelensky and the Europeans living in the shadow of Russia opposed what they call changing borders through force.

Merz diplomatically brought up the issue of a ceasefire, from which Trump walked back after having insisted on it before the Putin summit.

"I can't imagine the next meeting will take place without a cease-fire," he said.

Macron said that the European leaders are united in wanting a ceasefire.

Trump said he had gotten straight to a peace deal in the other conflicts he said he had resolved without a ceasefire first.

"If we can get a ceasefire, great," he said.

"President Zelensky and President Putin can talk a little bit more about that," he added.

The Europeans effusively praised Trump for his diplomacy with Putin.

Meloni, for example, said, "It is an important day — a new phase — after three years that we didn't see any kind of sign from the Russian side that they were willing for dialogue, so something is changing — something has changed — thanks to you."

Trump said that he expected to hold a trilateral meeting with Putin and Zelensky.

He said, "I think it's going to be when, not if."

Zelensky said that he would want Trump in any meeting he has with Putin.

Trump said that after a trilateral meeting is arranged, he expected Putin to release 1,000 Ukrainian prisoners.

