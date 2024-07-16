Trump picks Senator Vance as his VP nominee

Washington, July 16 (IANS) Former President and the putative Republican nominee for the White House Donald Trump has named J.D. Vance, a first-time senator from Ohio, as his nominee for Vice-President.

At 39 years of age, Vance is 40 years younger than Trump and brings to the ticket experience in the US military. He is a former venture capitalist and author of “Hillbilly Elegy”, an autobiography.

“After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, a social media platform he owns.

“J.D. honorably served our Country in the Marine Corps, graduated from Ohio State University in two years, Summa Cum Laude, and is a Yale Law School Graduate, where he was Editor of The Yale Law Journal, and President of the Yale Law Veterans Association. J.D. His book, “Hillbilly Elegy,” became a Major Bestseller and Movie, as it championed the hardworking men and women of our Country.

“J.D. has had a very successful business career in Technology and Finance, and now, during the Campaign, will be strongly focused on the people he fought so brilliantly for, the American Workers and Farmers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, and far beyond….”

Don Trump Jr, who had emerged as Vance’s most avid advocate within Trump’s inner circle, told CNN that Vance was an “incredible” pick.

