Trump authorises fundraising page for victims of shooting at his Pennsylvania rally

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) Former US President Donald Trump, on Sunday, authorised a GoFundMe fundraising page for donations to the supporters and families of the spectators who fell victim to the shooting at his Pennsylvania rally.

Trump's Presidential campaign's call for action has raised $213,193 just within a few hours after it was set up.

The National Finance Director and Senior Advisor of the Trump campaign, Meredith ORourke, organised the fundraising campaign and wrote: "President Donald Trump has authorised this account as a place for donations to the supporters and families wounded or killed in today's brutal and horrific assassination attempt."

"All donations will be directed to these proud Americans as they grieve and recover. May God bless and unite our nation," the organiser added.

Trump, who is due to be anointed the Republican Party's Presidential candidate, had a narrow escape on Saturday when shots aimed at him at a campaign rally grazed his right ear and killed two people at the event.

The FBI has identified the shooter as Thomas Matthew Crooks (20) of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. Crooks was killed on the spot by the security officials after he fired shots at the former US President during a campaign rally in western Pennsylvania.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.