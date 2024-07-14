Anahat, Bawa advance to Rd 4 in World Junior squash

Houston, July 14 (IANS) Anahat Singh and Shaurya Bawa advanced to the fourth round of the World Junior Squash Championships in on Saturday in the girls' and boys' sections respectively.

Reigning women’s National champion Anahat, seeded 5/8, defeated Samantha Jaffe (17/32) of the US 11-7, 12-10, 11-6 in the third round and will meet Japan’s Akari Midorikawa (9/16) for a place in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Bawa (17/32) rallied to beat Rustin Wiser (9/16) of the US 4-11, 11-7, 12-10, 11-6 in the third round and will lock horns with Segundo Portabales (17/32) of Argentina in the pre-quarterfinals.

Other Indian results:

Boys:

3rd round: Shaurya Bawa (17/32) bt Rustin Wiser (9/16) (US) 4-11, 11-7, 12-10, 11-6; Yuvraj Wadhwani (17/32) lost to Javier Emilio Romo Lopez (5/8) (Ecuador) 11-8, 6-11, 11-7, 8-11, 6-11.

2nd round: Ayaan Vaziralli lost to Wasey Maqsood (Canada) 3-11, 4-11, 9-11; Arihant KS lost to Low Wa-Sern (Malaysia) 11-9, 7-11, 4-11, 7-11; Wadhwani bt Ivan Santamaria (Colombia) 11-6, 11-6, 6-11, 11-4; Bawa bt Altamis A Sufian (Malaysia) 11-8, 11-7, 11-8; Avalokit Singh lost to Seojin Oh (S Korea) 6-11, 5-11, 7-11.

Girls: 3rd round: Tiana Parasrampuria (17/32) lost to Lauren Baltayan (France) 5-11, 3-11, 3-11.

