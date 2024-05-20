Triple jumper Eldhose Paul wins silver in Greece; javelin thrower Annu Rani comes second in Germany

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Indian athletes continued to excel in international meets in Europe in their quest for Olympic qualification marks as promising triple jumper Eldhose Paul bagged a silver medal in Greece while woman javelin thrower Annu Rani won silver in Germany on Sunday.

Eldhose Paul grabbed a silver medal in the Men's Triple Jump with a leap of 16.35m in Venizelia - Chania International Meeting, a World Athletics Continental Tour - Bronze level competition held annually at Chania Crete in Greece.

Paul finished behind Turkey's Necati Er, who topped the standings with a best throw of 16.85. Greek star Dimitrios Tsiamis took the bronze medal with a best effort of 16.25.

Annu Rani, another TOPS athlete like Eldhose Paul, finished second in the Women's Javelin Throw event in the Internationales Pfingstsportfest Rehlingen 2024 in Berlin Germany, on Sunday.

Annu, the Asian Games medallist, won the silver medal with a best throw of 56.07m which she achieved on her first throw. She then had efforts of 53.54, 52-96 and 49.93 in her next three efforts. She fouled her next throw before ending the competition with a 54.01-metre effort.

Sara Kolak of Croatia won the gold medal with a 58.51m throw, achieved on her first turn just like Annu. Christin Hussong of Germany won the bronze medal with a throw of 55.94 metres.

