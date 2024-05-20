Drugs valued at Rs 105 crore seized in Assam; 3 arrested

Guwahati, May 20 (IANS) The Assam Police have seized drugs valued at Rs 105 crore along the inter-state border with Mizoram in Cachar district, an official said on Sunday, adding three persons were also arrested in this connection.

According to the police, the drugs were brought from Myanmar through Mizoram. Three persons -- natives of Mizoram -- were arrested on charges of drug peddling.

Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police of Cachar district, said the police conducted raids in the Atalbasti area near Assam-Mizoram border late Saturday night and detected drugs in a car.

"We recovered nine black leather bags containing 8.78 kg of heroin and 60 soap cases filled with 1.54 kg of heroin. The estimated valued of the heroin is around Rs 105 crore in the international market," Mahatta said.

The three individuals who were taken into custody are Daniel C. Lalchandama (32), Laltalnzova (age 31), and Malsawmengi (36).

The police officer said that the arrested persons will be presented in court on Monday in response to a case registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS).

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the efforts of the police.

"Massive drug haul of Rs 105 crore. In a major crackdown on the drugs network, Cachar Police conducted a special operation and confiscated 10.33 kg heroin transported from a neighbouring state.

"Imagine the countless lives saved through this seizure. We are committed to working 24x7 to ensure our youths do not fall into this trap. Good job Assam Police," he added.

