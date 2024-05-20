Assam Governor emphasises new laws' importance in India's progress

Guwahati, May 20 (IANS) Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria said on Sunday that the criminal justice system and its contribution to the expeditious disposal of cases hold the key to the progress of the country.

Speaking at the conference on India's progressive path in the administration of the criminal justice system organised at IIT Guwahati in the wake of the enactment of three laws, namely the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023; the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023; and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023; the Governor added that these laws have the potential of expediting the development of the country along with laying a strong foundation for the realisation of the vision of "Viksit Bharat".

Assam Governor Kataria said, "The criminal justice system rooted in the British era is now history. Now, justice takes precedence over punishment. The nation has got a new Nyaya Sanhita based on the principle of 'Justice First'. This new set of laws will ensure the protection of human rights and uphold the rule of law. They will also streamline procedures to reduce delays and enhance the delivery of justice."

Speaking on the new laws, he added, "These laws are embedded with the values of reform, perform and transform. These new Acts besides bringing in reform in the legal system will address the contemporary challenges that surfaced given changing times and societal changes."

He said that the new laws will provide a holistic approach to dealing with crimes in the digital age, adding that these new enactments will also lead to expeditious disposal of cases which would help in clearing the vast backlog and faster delivery of justice.

The Governor added that considering the Northeastern region's diversities, these new set of laws will help in bringing more inclusive legal practices.

He expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Law and Justice for organising the conference for sharing insights, debating crucial reforms, and shaping the future of legal administration.

He also thanked all the participants for their contributions to the conference and requested the stakeholders to work together with the civil society for the success of the laws.

It may be noted that these new laws have replaced the earlier criminal laws namely, the Indian Penal Code, 1860; the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973; and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872.

