Trinbago Knight Riders sign Jason Roy, and Josh Little ahead of CPL 2024

Port of Spain (Trinidad & Tobago), June 10 (IANS) Trinbago Knight Riders have completed their 15-member squad for the upcoming season of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) with the signing of England batter Jason Roy and Ireland pacer Josh Little on Monday. They have 15 confirmed players for the 2024 season and will have two emerging player spots to fill at the draft in July.

The Knight Riders have also retained Australian batter Tim David for the 2024 season. David has had success in the CPL in the past with the Saint Lucia Kings. He was unavailable for TKR last season due to national duties will be participating in this upcoming season for TKR as a retained player.

The USA international Ali Khan and Afghan spinner Waqar Salamkheil will return to the franchise for the 2024 season.

The Knight Riders have retained the core of Caribbean players that took them to the final at the 2023 tournament with Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, and Nicholas Pooran all back with the Trinidad franchise.

The full list of retained and signed players for the Knight Riders is as follows:

Retained Caribbean Players: Kieron Pollard, D.J. Bravo, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Mark Deyal, Keacy Carty, Terrance Hinds.

Retained overseas players: Waqar Salamkheil, Ali Khan, Tim David.

New signed players: Jason Roy, and Josh Little.

The CPL 2024 season will be played from August 30 to October 7. Trinbago will open their campaign against St Kitts & Nevis Patriots on September 1.

