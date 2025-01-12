Trinamool leader murder: Mobile phone location of accused 'frequently changing', say officials

Kolkata, Jan 12 (IANS) The tower locations of two persons involved in the murder of Dulal Sarkar alias Babla, the Trinamool Congress councillor from English Bazar municipality in Malda district, on January 2, who are still absconding, are frequently changing, which is making the task of the investigating officials to track them at the earliest even more difficult, officials said.

For further investigation, the state police have not revealed the identities of the two alleged accused, and state police insiders said that their identities will be revealed only after the duo is arrested and presented before the court.

The investigating police officers are enlisting the help of the cyber crime unit of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of state police to locate these two absconding accused as soon as possible.

Sources aware of the development said that initially the tower location for a day after the murder was at the Siliguri town in Darjeeling district, which is not far away from Malda.

Thereafter for a few days, their mobile phone tower locations were in Nepal, which is again not far from Siliguri.

However, sources added, during the last couple of days the tower locations are frequently changing between Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and the investigating officials suspect that the absconding accused are frequenting in areas close to the inter-state borders between these two states.

The main accused behind the murder of Narendranath Tiwari, the Trinamool Congress Malda town president and the party's Hindi cell district unit chief, is in police custody.

The investigation officials have also revealed that the deal for the murder of Sarkar was fixed at more than Rs 10 lakh and contract killers were hired for that purpose.

Sarkar was attacked on January 2 morning while standing at a busy crossing in the area when three helmet-clad assailants arrived on a motorcycle, and one of them opened fire at the TMC councillor.

The first two bullets missed, but the third struck Sarkar in the head.

The TMC councillor was immediately rushed to the Malda Medical College and Hospital where he died.

