BJP expels Indore corporator Jitu Yadav under disciplinary action

Bhopal, Jan 11 (IANS) After a fight erupted between two Indore-based BJP corporators, one of them was expelled from the party's primary membership for six years under a disciplinary action taken on Saturday.

The BJP had to face an embarrassing moment and criticism for a fight between two leaders -- Kamlesh Kalra and Jitu Yadav.

Both are sitting councillors in Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC).

Recently, Kamlesh Kalra had accused the party's fellow corporator Jitu Yadav's aides of storming into his house, stripping his teenage son and misbehaving with his wife before his 70-year-old mother.

Kalra, who hails from the Sindhi community, among the staunchest BJP supporters in Indore, has alleged that the entire incident, which was filmed by the accused before making it viral, was carried out at Yadav's behest.

Kalra had also complained against Yadav at a police station in Indore, demanding that Yadav and his aides must be booked in the matter.

Talking to media persons, he had also said that he would be forced to end his life by committing suicide if punitive actions were not taken against Yadav.

According to sources, Kalra had also given a letter to BJP's Madhya Pradesh unit chief V. D. Sharma and had requested intervention in the matter along with action against Yadav.

The matter was put before the disciplinary committee of the state unit BJP.

A notification issued by State General Secretary Bhagwandas Sabnani (MLA from Dakshin-Paschim Assembly constituency in Bhopal) on Saturday, said, "Corporator from Indore Municipal Corporation's ward no. 24, Jitendra Kumar (Jitu Yadav) had a dispute with a corporator of his party. Subsequent indecent acts have tarnished the party's image, which comes under the purview of indiscipline."

Corporator Jitendra alias Jitu Yadav has been expelled from the BJP's primary membership for six years.

The action came within 24 hours after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav ordered action against criminals involved in the incident.

On Friday, Chief Minister Yadav condemned the incident, saying that police have registered an FIR and identified nine accused by examining CCTV footage and questioning other people, of which six accused have been arrested.

