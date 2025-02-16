Tri-Nation Series win going to be a good thing for NZ ahead of CT: Southee

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) Former New Zealand pacer Tim Southee feels that Blackcaps' recent Tri-Nation Series win against host Pakistan and South Africa will be a big boost for the side in the Champions Trophy.

New Zealand stayed unbeaten in the series and defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the final.

"The way the team have played, different guys have stepped up," Southee said in an exclusive chat with the ICC. "It’s a good mix between some experienced guys and some exciting young guys with a lot of potential. The experience of this Tri-Nation Series is only going to stand them in good stead for the tournament.

"So, taking some momentum into the tournament and being accustomed to those conditions, it’s only going to be a good thing."

As New Zealand seeks to secure their first Champions Trophy title since 2000, Southee admitted that the team's pace attack is lacking in experience due to the absence of both himself and Trent Boult.

However, the pacer expressed confidence in Will O'Rourke and Nathan Smith, backing them to step up and take on the responsibility at this crucial stage.

“It’s something different not having Trent and myself at an ICC event but at the same time, it’s exciting. These events are great to be a part of and it’s in front of these guys now, I’m very excited to see how they go.

“Will O’Rourke, in the Test game we’ve seen what he can do. He’s still so young but he’s got all the attributes that are going to set him up to have a lot of success in international cricket. I’m looking forward to watching him in his first ICC event. Nathan Smith has a real confidence about him, and believes in himself which I think you need at this level," he said.

Southee furthermore backed the likes of Kane Williamson and skipper Mitchell Santner to be the torchbearers of the Kiwi campaign.

“Kane is in good form, it’s nice to see him with a couple of scores, he’s class. He’s not played a lot of one-day cricket for the last few years but to see him come back and have two significant contributions is what we’re used to seeing. But it’s also pleasing for me now as a fan of the Black Caps," he said.

“When he is in the middle, it comes with experience and the way he plays, he just looks in control the whole time. Mitch has done a great job as captain. It’s still reasonably new to him but I experienced a bit of his captaincy towards the end of my career. He’s very calm, you see that in the way he plays his cricket.

“He thinks about the game well, and I think he looks to lead with his performances across all three areas. He’s one of the best fielders, an unbelievably skilled bowler, and a more than useful batter, so I’m sure he’ll be looking to lead in all those three areas," the former pacer added.

The experienced campaigner expressed confidence in his former teammates, backing them to go all the way and replicate their success from 2000.

“If you look at the track record of New Zealand in ICC events, they are always there or thereabouts. In a tournament like the Champions Trophy, if you get on a bit of a roll, anything can happen. I’d love to see the Blackcaps there and hopefully lifting the trophy at the end," he concluded.

