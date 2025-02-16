Genelia D'Souza enjoys her Sunday with the parent squad

Mumbai, Feb 16 (IANS) Besides being an actress, Genelia D'Souza is also a hands-on mom to her two boys, Riaan and Rahyl. Recently, the 'Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na' actress spent her Sunday watching her younger one, Rahyl playing a match with his team.

Dropping a video of the team celebrating on her IG stories, Genelia D'Souza wrote, "N when your Sunday looks like this = Pure joy, great bunch of supportive kids and endless early mornings on the weekend for the parent squad".

Prior to this, Genelia D'Souza thanked her father for encouraging her to grow up with sports and for teaching her to never give up in life. Taking to her Instagram, she posted a couple of happy photos with her daddy, and shared, “I didn’t grow up with satin bows and rainbows I grew up with sports, which back then no one encouraged their daughters to do because it wasn’t considered girly enough."

She added, “Thank you Pops for coming with me all those early morning practises and insisting I did it, even though there were times I wanted to give up - But what I didn’t know was, I was getting was life lessons and I can see what a big impact it has on my mindset. If the going gets tough- You get tougher - was what my dad not just taught me but showed me."

Seems like the way Genelia D'Souza was encouraged by her father to pursue sports, she intends to do the same with her kids.

After being in a relationship for almost a decade, Genelia D'Souza tied the knot with Riteish Deshmukh on February 3, 2012, and the couple has been shelling relationship goals ever since.

On the work front, Genelia D'Souza will next be a part of "Sitaare Zameen Par" alongside Aamir Khan. Helmed by R. S. Prasanna, the movie is a sequel to the 2007 film "Taare Zameen Par".

