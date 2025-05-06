Trade deal with India will raise living standards, deepen ties: UK PM Keir Starmer

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) The UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Tuesday said that the trade deal with India will raise living standards and further deepen ties between India and the UK.

“The trade deal with India will raise living standards, put more money in the pockets of British working people, and deepen the unique ties between our two nations,” Starmer wrote on his X handle.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer also posted a short video on his X handle of his conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Congratulations, Prime Minister, we have achieved something truly historic today. This is the biggest deal the UK, since we left the EU. I think I am right in saying it’s the most ambitious that India has ever done,” the UK PM can be heard telling PM Modi during the telephonic conversation between the two leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded, saying that the credit for the free trade deal goes to his (Starmer’s) leadership.

“The credit goes to your vision and to your decisive leadership. This deal will further strengthen the UK-India strategic partnership,” PM Modi responded to the UK Prime Minister.

Earlier, PM Modi, while addressing a gathering at the India @2047 event, confirmed that India and the UK have officially signed the trade pact.

“Today, marks a historic milestone for India. Just moments ago, I spoke with the Prime Minister of the UK, and I am pleased to announce that the India-UK pre-trade agreement has been finalised,” PM Modi said.

This landmark trade accord, the Prime Minister said, would usher in a new era of economic growth for both nations, providing a significant boost to India's economy and creating fresh opportunities for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Additionally, India has successfully established trade agreements with several other countries, further solidifying its position as a dynamic and thriving global trade and commerce hub.

“Making bold decisions and setting ambitious goals is essential. Our nation’s progress must always be the top priority, ensuring that each step we take brings greater prosperity and lasting benefits for our people,” PM Modi said.

Both leaders hailed the agreement as a historic milestone in the evolving bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, emphasising its potential to foster trade, investment, innovation, and job creation across both economies.

They agreed that this landmark arrangement between two of the world’s largest and most dynamic markets would unlock fresh opportunities for businesses, strengthen economic ties, and enrich people-to-people connections.

Prime Minister Starmer, quoted in an official statement, reaffirmed that enhancing alliances and dismantling trade barriers with global economies aligns with the UK’s ‘Plan for Change’, aimed at delivering a stronger and more resilient economic future.

The leaders underscored the vital role of expanding trade and commercial relations in deepening the already robust and multifaceted India-UK partnership. They expressed optimism that the newly forged Free Trade Agreement - balanced, equitable, and forward-looking - would significantly boost bilateral trade, open new avenues for employment, raise living standards, and contribute to the overall well-being of citizens in both nations, the statement said.

