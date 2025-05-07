Pakistan is at war with itself, says Assam CM

Guwahati, May 6 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that Pakistan is at war with itself and it could not become a proper nation even after 77 years of independence.

The Chief Minister put forward a series of points supporting his claim. Taking to X, Sarma wrote: "Even after 77 years of independence, Pakistan is not a nation - it is a fragile federation of suppressed identities held together by the brute force of the military. While it preaches jihad abroad, it’s facing an internal revolt that it cannot silence forever. 1. Balochistan: A Land Rich in Resources, Starved of Rights. Balochistan is Pakistan’s largest province - blessed with gas, copper, and coal - but it’s also its most oppressed. Armed groups like the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and Baloch Nationalist Army (BNA) are fighting a full-blown insurgency. What they face: Thousands of enforced disappearances. Kill-and-dump operations by the army. Looted resources with zero benefit to the Baloch people. As Gwadar becomes a Chinese naval outpost, Balochs remain without clean water, employment, or electricity."

The Chief Minister also wrote: "2. Sindhudesh: The Silent Rebellion in Sindh. Sindhi nationalists accuse Islamabad of a deliberate attempt to erase Sindhi language, identity, and political power. Groups like the Sindhudesh Liberation Army (SLA) call for secession. Key issues: Forced demographic change via Punjabi and Muhajir settlements. Suppression of Sindhi history and heritage. Economic marginalisation in their own land 3. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Pashtun Resistance in a Military State. Movements like the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) are challenging the army’s brutal occupation of Pashtun territories. They demand: End to extrajudicial killings. Return of missing persons. Dismantling of military checkpoints. Many Pashtuns call themselves a “nation under occupation” inside Pakistan, especially after devastating military operations in FATA."

Sarma has mentioned Gilgit-Baltistan & PoK. "These so-called 'provinces' have no constitutional recognition, no assembly, and no voice. Movements like the Balawaristan National Front (BNF) are rising in anger. Key issues: Land seizures by the Pakistan Army. No political autonomy or status. Growing resistance to Chinese control under CPEC 5. Muhajirs: The Forgotten ‘Jinnahpur’ Dream. Once loyal allies of the Pakistani establishment, the Muhajir community now faces exclusion. The dream of a separate “Jinnahpur” state may have faded, but the discrimination hasn’t. Karachi operations, MQM crackdowns, and political irrelevance highlight their betrayal by the system they helped create," he wrote on X.

The Chief Minister said that Pakistan is one army, many nations, and its unity is a Mirage.

"Pakistan is not a country—it is a crisis factory. It crushes its own diversity, denies its ethnic nationalities, and blames the world for its failures. Baloch, Sindhi, Pashtun, Gilgiti, and Muhajir movements are not Indian conspiracies—they are the consequence of Pakistan’s own colonial mindset,” he claimed.

