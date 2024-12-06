TPL Season 6: Mumbai Eagles move to top spot with win; Nagal’s Gujarat Panthers in 2nd place

Mumbai, Dec 6 (IANS) Yash Mumbai Eagles and Gujarat Panthers scored dominant wins to move up to the top two positions on another enthralling day in the Tennis Premier League Season 6 at the Cricket Club of India here on Friday. In the first match of the day, Sumit Nagal’s Gujarat Panthers took on Bengal Wizards while Yash Mumbai Eagles, who took the court for the second match of the day, moved to the top of the table after a half-day of action.

With the battle for the qualification spots heating up, Bengal Wizards and Gujarat Panthers faced off in the first match. The day started with a thrilling match between Ekaterina Kazionova and Kamilla Rakhimova with the former clinching a 13-12 win in the Women’s Singles category. Sumit Nagal got the better of Niki Poonacha in the Men’s Singles category, winning 16-9.

In the Mixed Doubles category, Bengal Wizards' Kamilla Rakhimova and Sriram Balaji won 15–10 against Ekaterina Kazionova and Siddhant Banthia. To conclude the action in the first game, Sriram Balaji and Niki Poonacha won a thrilling game against Nagal and Siddhant Banthia 13-12. However, the Gujarat Panthers emerged victorious in the match, winning 51-49.

Chennai Smashers and Yash Mumbai Eagles headlined the second match of the day. Zeynep Sonmez outclassed her opponent Conny Perrin in the Women’s Singles, winning 16-9 to give Yash Mumbai Eagles a head start. Karan Singh also won his game against Hugo Gaston 14-11.

The Mixed Doubles encounter was a nail-biter. Yash Mumbai Eagles won that game too, courtesy of Zeynep Sonmez and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan getting the better of Conny Perrin and Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli 13-12. Karan Singh and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan beat Hugo Gaston and Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli, 15-10 to complete the clean sweep for Yash Mumbai Eagles, giving them a dominant 58-42 win.

The second half of the day will see Rohan Bopanna’s Rajasthan Rangers in action against Punjab Patriots. To wrap up proceedings on the day, Bengaluru SG Pipers will take on the Hyderabad Strikers.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.