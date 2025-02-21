Tovino Thomas finishes dubbing for ‘Narivetta’

Chennai, Feb 21 (IANS) Well known actor Tovino Thomas has now announced that he has completed dubbing for director Anuraj Manohar’s eagerly-awaited Malayalam film ‘Narivetta‘.

Actor Tovino Thomas took to his Instagram timeline to make the announcement.

He wrote, “Narivetta’ Dubbing Done !!”

‘Narivetta’ has triggered huge expectations for a number of reasons. One such reason is that this will mark the acting debut of popular Tamil film director Cheran in Malayalam.

The film, which is believed to be based on real incidents, also features Suraj Venjaramoodu in a pivotal role. Produced by Tippushan and Shiyas Hassan and written by Abin Joseph, the film has cinematography by Vijay and music by Jakes Bejoy. Editing for the film is by Shameer Muhammed while Art direction is by Bawa and costume design is by Arun Manohar.

Earlier, Tovino had informed that the shooting for the film had started in Kuttanad‍ and that the first schedule saw the team shooting in Kavalam, Pulinkunni and Changanassery. Shooting for the film was completed in a period of 65 days.

The actor had then also disclosed that the unit had shot at the Wayanad region.

Penning his thoughts on the film, Tovino, in an earlier post, had said that ‘Narivetta’ was a political ‍ drama. He had then said, “I believe it is a topic that needs to be spoken about boldly and discussed. I hope it will be a film that will make you enjoy it with all your heart in the theatre ‍ and make you think ‍ after leaving the theatre‍.”

Stating that he had an emotional journey with the character he plays in ‘Narivetta’, Tovino said he experienced the joy, happiness, crisis and pain of life along with the character. “This is a film that I have been waiting for‍ with great anticipation in my acting career.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.