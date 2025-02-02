Tottenham Hotspur sign Kevin Danso on loan from RC Lens

London, Feb 2 (IANS) Tottenham Hotspur have signed Kevin Danso on a season-long loan with an obligation to make the deal permanent, from Ligue 1 side RC Lens. The Austrian defender will wear the number four shirt.

The North London club were forced to enter the January transfer market having been dealt with an injury crisis, with defenders Cristian Romero and Radu Dragusin ruled out, which has seen the Ange Postecoglou side fall down to 15th in the Premier League.

Born in Voitsberg, Austria, Kevin moved to England at the age of six and began his early career with Reading and MK Dons before heading to Germany to join FC Augsburg in January 2014 to continue his development.

After progressing through FC Augsburg’s youth system, he made his first team debut in March 2017, becoming the youngest-ever player to feature for the club in a league fixture. He went on to make 44 senior appearances in all competitions for the Bundesliga outfit, scoring three times.

In August 2019, he joined Southampton on a season-long loan, making 10 appearances for the Saints in all competitions across the 2019/20 campaign.

Kevin returned to FC Augsburg following the conclusion of his spell on the south coast and headed out on loan to Fortuna Dusseldorf ahead of the following season. He made 33 appearances for the German side, scoring twice.

A commanding centre-back joined RC Lens in August 2021, and an impressive second season saw him named in the Ligue 1 team of the year after helping the French side to a second-place finish, which saw them claim a spot in the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage.

During his time with RC Lens, Kevin made 128 appearances for the club in all competitions, finding the net on four occasions.

On the international stage, he has featured for Austria across numerous age categories and earned his senior debut in September 2017. He has 24 caps for his country to date and represented them at Euro 2024.

