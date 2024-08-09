Tottenham Hotspur close to signing Dominic Solanke for club record fee

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) Tottenham Hotspur are nearing a club-record signing of Dominic Solanke for a deal said to be around 60 million pounds. The Bournemouth striker was prolific last season and helped the Cherries secure a 12th-placed finish in the league.

The 26-year-old striker who has had exploits at Chelsea and Liverpool joined Bournemouth in 2019 and signed a contract extension in 2023 which secured his services till 2027.

The deal is said to include a release clause worth 65 million pounds, but it is expected that the two clubs will settle for a deal near 60 million pounds as reported by The Athletic.

Not only would the transfer fee make Solanke the most expensive signing in the history of the tournament surpassing the signing of Tanguy Ndombele, but it would also make it the most expensive sale in the history of Bournemouth overtaking Nathan Ake’s 40 million price tag when he was sold to Manchester City.

The North-London club is in dire need of a new striker as they had not signed a new number one after the departure of club all-time top scorer Harry Kane who had left them for Bavarian giants, Bayern Munich before the 2023/24 season for 100 million Euros.

Tottenham struggled to score goals last season and the existing number nine Richarlison is known to struggle with injuries through the course of a season. Solanke’s arrival would surely bolster Ange Postecoglu’s side and propel them to a top-four finish this season.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.