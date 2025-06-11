Who is Milind Chandwani who got engaged to Avika Gor?

Avika Gor surprised fans with a delightful update on her life as she announced her engagement to long-time boyfriend Milind Chandwani. The duo have been dating each other for the past few years, and for the longest time possible, Avika has been with Milind. The couple often posts vacation photos on social media, and from what they post, it will become instantly evident that both their families are happy that they have found love in each other.

Now, on June 11th, Avika made an emotional post announcing her engagement to Milind Chandwani. Ever since the announcement, Avika's social media has been flooded with congratulatory messages from celebs, friends, and her fans. Now, let's find out professional details about Milind Chandwani.

Milind completed his MBA at the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad and has worked as the director of product in multiple renowned companies. Currently, he holds the position of Associate Director-Product at Kuku FM, and prior to that, he held the same title while working at BYJU's.

Milind also held the position of product manager at Ola Electric, where he met Avika Gor through mutual friends in Hyderabad. Their strong friendship formed the foundation of a lovely relationship. Milind completed his schooling at Delhi Public School in Bhopal before moving to Bengaluru to complete his engineering and later to Ahmedabad for post-graduation.