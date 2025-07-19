Vijay Sethupathi on Nithya Menen: “No One Can Replicate Her Performances”

The celebrated Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming film ‘Thalaivan Thalaivii’ is all set to hit the theatres on 25th July. As a part of the promotional event, Vijay Sethupathi praised the female lead of the movie, Nithya Menen, with his heartfelt words. Giving her an actor par excellence, he said that she was someone whose performances couldn’t be replicated by anyone. Adding, “It is impossible to imagine anybody else in the roles Nithya has played so far,” he acclaimed her incredible acting skills in '19(1)(a),’ in which Vijay and Nithya acted together for the first time.

Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen shared the screen in the Malayalam film '19(1)(a)’, directed by Indhu VS. Reminiscing about the time they spent together during the movie shoot, Vijay said, “After the '19(1)(a)’ movie, we always wanted to work together, and when ‘Thalaivan Thalaivii’ came at us, it felt like the extraordinary story for our reunion and to entertain the people.”

About the Thalaivan Thalaivii Movie

The film Thalaivan Thalaivii is directed by Pandiraaj. Talking about the director, Vijay said that he had never wanted to do a film with him, but life had other plans. Thalaivan Thalaivii cinema is an intense romantic comedy drama that follows two headstrong individuals going through a turbulent relationship.

In addition to Vijay and Nithya Menen, Yogi Babu and Roshini Haripriyan are also featured in the film. According to the teaser, the film appears to firmly uphold the cast's pledge to the team to produce family-friendly entertainment. The pairing of Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen in particular is unique and always sought after by viewers.