Venky's Daughter Video: Lunch With Rana

Venkatesh Daggubati's daughter Aashrita Daggubati is a professional baker and also food, travel blogger. In her latest vlog on her channels Infinity Platter, Aashrita caught up her brother Rana Daggubati for lunch. That is not all. The lunch was at their old family home in Film Nagar main road right next to Film Chamber. Aashrita introduced Rana as her "Most Favourite Person In the World" indicating the camaraderie the duo share.

Rana and Aashrita did a home tour/restaurant tour recollecting and reminiscing their old memories and old rooms. Rana turned nostalgic seeing his floor, his toys room, his balcony. Rana even remembered how he used to sneak into his grandfather Ramanaidu's room. He also reminisced how he used to play on the sloped staircase and how he had fallen from the top. But he escaped as he had landed on his bumps. The steps and staircase were the same ones.

Both Rana and Aashirta went down the memory line in this vlog. The video is going viral. The brother-sister conversed in English in the whole video. Presently, the family old home has now become Sanctuary Bar & Kitchen which has become a busy place. On the whole, this video is so cool and Daggubati fans are enjoying the brother-sister memories and talk.