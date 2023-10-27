Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi Jet Off To Italy For Wedding

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi were spotted today at the RGIA airport today. According to certain reports, the duo jetted off to Italy for their scheduled wedding. The Ghani actor's sister, Niharika Konidela, also went with them to Italy.

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi Wedding venue date

The duo's wedding will be held in the Tuscany region of Italy. The wedding will be held on November 1, 2023.

Actor Naga Babu, the father of Varun Tej, will host a special reception party in Hyderabad later that month. Many Tollywood celebs and politicians will be attending the reception party.

The Gandeevadhari Arjuna actor and Lavanya were engaged in June of this year.