tiger nageswara rao imdb rating

Mass Maharaja's Ravi Teja Tiger Nageswara Rao is making loud noises on social media. It is a indeed celebration day for Ravi Teja's fans because their demi god's film Tiger Nageswara Rao was released in theatres on Friday.

Several tweets have been made on social media about Rao. People are sharing their own reviews.

The film met with mixed reviews from all quarters. Did you know how much the film was rated on IMDb? It has been rated 8.6 on a scale of 10. The film got a higher rating compared to Balakrishna's Bhagavanth Kesari.

Tiger Nageswara Rao is directed by Vamsee. The film is produced by Abhishek Agarwal. Nupur Sanon, Renu Desai, Anupam Kher are seen in key roles.

Take a look at both the movie's IMDb ratings: