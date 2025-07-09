Thammudu Disaster: Rs.35 Crores Massive Loss to Dil Raju?

One of the most prestigious projects to have come from Dil Raju productions was Nithiin's Thammudu, directed by Venu Sriram. Nithiin had high hopes pinned on Venky Kudumula's Robinhood, but that didn't pan out to be the hit he wanted, and he was hoping that the "Dil" Raju banner would bring him some luck with Thammudu.

The trailer looked promising with a lot of emotional investment, and it also marked the comeback of Tollywood actress Laya. All this looked extremely positive for the film before its release, but the script flipped once it came out, as word of mouth from the general public declared the movie an outright disaster.

Nithiin and his team's relentless promotions proved to be ineffective, leading to the film's catastrophic box office failure. Dil Raju, who revealed multiple times that he suffered huge losses with Game Changer, bounced back with Sankrantiki Vastunnam. Even with Thammudu, the ace producer is going to lose a lot of money.

Thammudu only managed to collect around Rs.4 crores in theatrical revenue, and even though the film's OTT rights were sold for a good amount, that wasn't enough, as the production cost of Thammudu stands at around Rs.70 crores. As a result, Dil Raju is likely to face losses of around Rs.35 crores.

Sankrantiki Vastunnam's success brought a sense of relief to Dil Raju and his team, but Thammmudu's failure adds another burden. It remains to be seen which film will attempt to offset the losses incurred by the SVC production house.