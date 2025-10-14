Telusu Kada: Siddu Jonnalagadda or Neeraja Kona, Whose Film Is It Really?

When Siddu Jonnalagadda announced that he would star in a film produced by People Media Factory and directed by celebrated stylist-turned-filmmaker Neeraja Kona, Telugu cinema fans were immediately intrigued. On one hand was Siddu, the maverick actor-writer known for his unfiltered characters and unconventional charm.

On the other was Neeraja Kona, costume designer and a lyric writer, stepping behind the camera for the first time. The collaboration promised a unique blend of creative energies, and Telusu Kada quickly became one of the most-anticipated romantic dramas of the year.

As the promotional material started rolling out, with glimpses of breezy visuals and soulful music, Telusu Kada was widely perceived as a youthful, lighthearted love triangle. Siddu seemed to be stepping into a familiar zone, the kind of casual, flirtatious lover boy reminiscent of his Krishna and His Leela phase. After the blockbuster success of DJ Tillu and Tillu Square, fans expected him to use this project as a bridge to slowly move away from the image of the eccentric street-smart DJ while still retaining his signature wit and relatability.

However, the release of the film’s trailer completely shifted expectations. What everyone thought would be a fun, romantic comedy revealed itself as something far more intense. The trailer showcased Siddu’s character, Varun, caught in emotionally charged relationships with Divya (Srinidhi Shetty) and Maya (Raashii Khanna). Instead of bright, carefree love sequences, the visuals carried a weight of emotional turmoil, longing, and heartbreak. The tone, the music, and even the dialogues hinted that Telusu Kada might be exploring love from a darker, more mature perspective.

This shift has sparked an interesting debate among audiences and critics alike, how much of the trailer reflects Siddu’s sensibilities, and how much belongs to Neeraja Kona’s creative vision?

Anyone familiar with Siddu’s work knows that he is deeply involved in every aspect of filmmaking. From dialogue writing to editing input, he often collaborates closely with directors to shape the tone and rhythm of his films. The Telusu Kada trailer, in its editing, pacing, and narrative style, bears that unmistakable “Siddu mark.” It feels deliberate, and designed to surprise, perhaps even shock the audience who expected something lighter. This creative “curveball” seems intentional, a calculated move to keep the buzz alive.

The reactions online have been mixed, though passionate. Some fans have praised the unexpected emotional depth, saying the trailer’s intensity gives the story a fresh edge. Others have expressed confusion, unsure if the film is a love story, a drama, or something in between. But in today’s cinematic landscape, unpredictability often works in a film’s favor. The “shock value”, when used intelligently, creates curiosity, prompting audiences to enter theatres to discover what lies beneath.

If the film delivers the kind of emotional complexity that the trailer promises, Telusu Kada could resonate deeply with viewers in the Telugu states. Siddu, who has been consciously evolving his image, might finally strike that balance between mass appeal and artistic maturity.

However, the big question remains: Is this truly Neeraja Kona’s film? The trailer, at least, doesn’t scream debutant female voice or the warmth and vibrance one would expect from a filmmaker inspired by Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar. Neeraja had earlier mentioned in interviews that she grew up admiring their brand of emotional storytelling and wanted Telusu Kada to reflect that world. But what the trailer communicates is more in line with Siddu’s sensibility, which is edgy, introspective, and slightly chaotic.

Perhaps that is where the intrigue of Telusu Kada lies. It stands at the intersection of two creative worlds- Neeraja’s stylistic finesse and Siddu’s unfiltered realism. The film might just open an important conversation on how much influence actors wield in shaping the creative output of modern Telugu cinema, especially when paired with debutant directors.

With Telusu Kada set to release worldwide on October 17, all eyes are on how audiences respond to this tonal gamble. Whether it ends up being a Neeraja Kona film guided by a strong debut vision or a Siddu Jonnalagadda vehicle cleverly disguised as one, the anticipation is undeniable.

Either way, Telusu Kada has already succeeded in doing something few films manage before release. It has sparked debate, provoked curiosity, and made everyone ask a simple yet fascinating question: Whose film is it really?