Shock To Renu Desai In Tiger Nageswara Rao!

Renu Desai played Hemalatha Lavanam in Tiger Nageswara Rao, a film touted to be the biopic of a notroious dacoit. Her character in the film is quite minimal. She doesn't have much to do. The blessing in disguise is Renu played a subtle character where she is seen as a social worker. It is a positive role.

The shock that Renu received from director Vamsee is that her dubbing is not original. Renu's role was dubbed by a dubbing artiste. In the film's trailer, Renu was seen mouthing her own dialogues. Whereas in the film, her voice is replaced by a dubbing artiste. Even Renu's fans left disappointed with this move.

While the film received mixed to poor reviews from all corners, it needs to be seen whether Ravi Teja manage to pull off the crowds to theatres. The only silver lining in the film is Ravi Teja's hardwork, efforts and the production scale. GV Prakash's songs have failed to appeal. Background music is alright.