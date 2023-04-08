Rashmika's Birthday Greetings To Pushpa Raj Aka Allu Arjun

Sizzling actress Rashmika and Allu Arjun's upcoming movie Pushpa: The Rule is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Bunny turned a year older today, and social media is flooded with birthday wishes for him.

The Rainbow actress also joined the list to wish her co-star of Pushpa. Rashmika shared an unseen picture of the duo.

She captioned the photo: “Happiest of birthdays to my Pushpa Raj. The entire world is waiting to watch you back in action as Pushpa and I hope they love you more and more. Thaggedhe le. Sending you lots of love sir.“

Check out the tweet posted by Rashmika:

Happiest of birthdays to my Pushparaj @alluarjun The entire world is waiting to watch you back in action as Pushpa and I hope they love you more and more. #Thaggedhele Sending you lots of love sir ❤️ pic.twitter.com/taQO3pRtdu — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) April 8, 2023

The film is directed by Sukumar. Pushpa 2 will be releasing sometime in 2024.