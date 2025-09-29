The Rajasaab Trailer: Prabhas Only Saving Grace, VFX and Music Face Flak from Fans!

The much-awaited trailer of Rajasaab, directed by Maruthi, has finally dropped and is already setting social media abuzz. Marketed as one of the biggest horror fantasy films ever attempted in Indian cinema, the movie stars Prabhas in a new and unexpected avatar. Joining him are Malavika Mohanan and Nidhhi Agerwal in pivotal roles, alongside an ensemble cast that includes veteran performers and younger talents to enrich the fantastical world the film promises to create.

The trailer introduces audiences to a sprawling supernatural universe filled with dark palaces, ancient legends and eerie magic. Prabhas appears in a far more playful and charming role than fans have seen in recent years. After a string of intense and serious characters in films like Salaar and Adipurush, this lighter, almost jovial side of the superstar feels refreshing. His character seems to navigate a world of ghosts and mythical creatures with wit and confidence, which adds a new layer to his on-screen personality.

However, while the trailer has drawn excitement for its grand scale and Prabhas’ transformation, reactions have been mixed when it comes to execution. A section of fans has voiced disappointment over the visual effects, saying that the CGI feels inconsistent and fails to match the ambition the film projects. For a movie positioned as a visual spectacle, the expectations were extremely high, and the trailer’s look has sparked debate about whether the final product will deliver the same cinematic impact as promised.

Music has also come under discussion. The background score by Thaman S, known for his energetic and dramatic compositions, is being called underwhelming by many viewers. Fans expected a thundering, memorable score to accompany the visuals but felt the music in the trailer lacked punch and inspiration.

Despite the criticism, anticipation for Rajasaab remains strong. Prabhas continues to command an enormous fan base, and the promise of a new horror fantasy franchise could still bring large audiences to theatres. Much will depend on how the makers respond to the feedback and whether the final film improves on the areas that fans have pointed out. For now, the trailer has sparked conversation, setting the stage for one of the most ambitious releases in Indian cinema’s upcoming slate.

Leave everything aside trailer blah blah .. Prabhas looks are worst unreal downfall man….Used to One of the most handsome hero in India… Now can’t we even watch his eyes 🙏🙏🙏#RajaSaab #RajasaabTrailer pic.twitter.com/BxZuvFK7pE — Ashok DHFM (@urstrulyrohitN) September 29, 2025

I'll stop going hard at the films that way hero fans won't feel let down by my perspective. But I swear I won't watch another movie scored by Thaman. No patience left for that crap.. #RajaSaab — GK (@Adithya__7M) September 29, 2025

Early call but Rajasaab trailer doesn’t click wild creature shots give HHVM vibes where only a few good visuals were cut in. Lip-sync off when Prabhas talks, BGM flat, overall presentation weak. From trailer alone, tough to survive the Sankranti clash#RajaSaab #RajasaabTrailer — klaus (@bantersaurusCF) September 29, 2025