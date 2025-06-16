The Rajasaab: Prabhas No Longer Playing Dual Role?

If there's one movie that Prabhas fans weren't really feeling excited about before today, it's Rajasaab. Multiple rumors circulating about the film did not instill hope in Prabhas's fans, and since Prabhas is reportedly prioritizing Hanu Raghavapudi's film over Rajasaab, their expectations were low.

Director Maruthi didn't pay heed to the negativity surrounding the movie and instead delivered where it mattered the most. The Rajasaab's teaser, packed with signature Maruthi-style filmmaking and vintage Prabhas looks, has given them plenty of hope, and now the situation has entirely changed. Those who initially rejected the movie are now promoting it, and it has the potential to become one of the highest-grossing films in Prabhas' career.

Prabhas' Dual Role Replaced by Sanjay Dutt in The Rajasaab?

The Rajasaab teaser showcased a fun side of Prabhas to the world, the one that's almost forgotten, thanks to the consecutive pan-Indian action films that he has signed up for. While most Prabhas fans are celebrating the fun-filled teaser of Rajasaab, there were some who pointed out something intriguing.

A few months ago, the release of The Rajasaab's poster featured Prabhas in an older Raja costume. It went viral in no time and immediately attracted everybody's attention. But the same getup was nowhere to be seen in the teaser. However. Bollywood senior actor Sanjay Dutt could be seen playing the older king role in the movie.

This raises the question—was the script changed after multiple discussions with Prabhas? Even though Prabhas' look was extremely intriguing, progress on The Rajasaab stalled for quite a while due to this issue. Reports indicated that Prabhas was unhappy with Maruthi's narration, which led him to move on to Hanu's film.

It might have taken time for both the actor and the director to finalize a script that they could agree on and work happily together on for the next few months. This might also explain why Sanjay Dutt was brought in to play the role. In the end, one can come to the conclusion that Prabhas might be playing a single role instead of the earlier rumors that it was a dual role in The Rajasaab.