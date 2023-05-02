Ponniyin Selvan 2 Sets US Box Office On Fire

Director Mani Ratnam’s PS 2 is minting gold at the USA box office. According to the reports, the historical fiction drama has got an impressive figure by the first weekend at the box office. The film is doing remarkable business on foreign shores.

If box-office reports are to be believed, the Mani Ratnam directorial has touched the $3.5 million dollar mark alone in the US. The total gross collections of PS 2 alone in the US stands at Rs 28.80 Cr.

Check out PS US collections in detail:

Premieres: $737,009

Day1 : $985,522

Day2 : $1,165,411

Day3 : $633,220 till 10:30PM EST

Total Gross : $3,521,162 28.80 Cr

The film’s total 3-day AP and Telangana share is Rs 4.35 crore from a gross of Rs 8.5 crore.