4 killed in mass shooting in California desert community

San Francisco, May 2 (IANS) Four people were killed in a mass shooting in a small desert community in California, local media reported citing police.

The shooting took place at a home in Mojave, a community of some 4,000 residents and about 104 km east of Bakersfield, the county seat of Kern County in the southern Central Valley of the state, Xinhua news agency quoted local TV station KGET-TV as saying on Monday.

The victims were men in their 20s or 30s, said the report, citing the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's Lt. Daniel Perez was quoted as saying that deputies located "four victims suffering from traumatic assault injuries".

Three of the victims were pronounced deceased on scene, and an additional victim was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased, the report added.

There was no immediate word of an arrest, suspect information or possible motive.

Detectives were on scene gathering evidence, and details were unclear, according to the report.

