Ooru Peru Bhairavakona Latest Collections

Sundeep Kishan is basking in the success of his recent outing Ooru Peru Bhairavakona. The film earned rave reviews from all quarters. Looks like the film is doing fantastic business at the USA box office, managing to collect $250K (still counting) in the US.

The fantasy thriller is expected to have collected Rs 15 crore gross at the domestic box office. The official figures are yet to be known.

The film got a solo release this week with no competition from any fresh releases. The film is expected to enter the breakeven phase soon.

Viva Harsha, Vennela Kishore, Ravi Shankar, and Vadivukkarasi are seen in key roles. The film is financed by Rajesh Danda of Hasya Movies.