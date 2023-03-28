Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh's Malli Pelli To Be Controversial, Bold

MS Raju has always wanted to be a unique director. He made the OTT release Dirty Hari in 2021 and it was bold. If it was released in theatres, it would have generated so much interest. Youths would have seen MS Raju in a different light. The director's next movie is Malli Pelli.

What is Malli Pelli about? Well, nobody knows what the story is. The title shows that the film is about the importance of remarriage. VK Naresh and Pavitra Lokesh are its hero and heroine, respectively. But is that all?

MS Raju has a surprise in store. Malli Pelli is not a regular family drama about the greatness of marriage. We learn that the film will be a surprise package presenting a controversial take on the marriage system. Issues like marital discords will be shown in the film in a bold way. If a young couple is also shown in the film in addition to Naresh and Pavitra Lokesh, the scope for more entertaining and bold content increases.

The film also stars Jayasudha and Sharath Babu.